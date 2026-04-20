New York Changes Rules That Could Impact Your Job

New rules are going into effect in New York that impact how you're hired, fired, or promoted.

Starting this Saturday, a big change is going into effect for job seekers in New York.

New York Just Banned Credit Checks For Most Jobs

mactrunk mactrunk loading...

A major change is going into effect across New York that could impact how people get hired. Beginning April 18, employers can no longer check your credit score when deciding whether to hire you.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The law, signed by Governor Kathy Hochul, applies to hiring, promotions, and even firing decisions.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

It builds on rules already in place in New York City, where credit checks for jobs have been banned for years.

Under the new statewide law, using someone’s credit history is now considered discrimination in most cases. This means things like missed payments, debt, or a low credit score should not cost you a job anymore.

Some Exceptions

Canva Canva loading...

However, there are still a few exceptions. Employers can check credit if the job involves law enforcement, security clearance, handling large amounts of money, or access to sensitive company information.

Outside of those situations, it is now off-limits.

Why Supporters Love This Law Change

Supporters say this change could open the door for more New Yorkers to find work. Credit issues tend to hit certain groups harder, including people who grew up in poverty.

Bad credit can create a cycle that is hard to break. If someone cannot get a job because of their credit, it becomes even harder to fix that credit without a steady income.

The idea behind the law is to shift the focus back to skills and experience instead of financial history.

These Are Now The Highest Paying Jobs In New York State

Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree

Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree Stacker ranked the 50 highest-paying jobs in New York that don't require a college degree, using annual compensation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Gallery Credit: Stacker

Highest-Rated Free Things to do in New York, According to TripAdvisor

[carbongallery id="645a802e34f0693f28