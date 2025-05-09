New Report: Bed Bugs Plague These Hometowns In New York
Several hometowns in New York are among the "worst" for bed bugs.
One place in the Empire State is the worst in the nation.
Worst Cities for Bed Bug Infestations in New York
Pest Gnome determined that several hometowns in New York are among the most bed bug-infested in the United States.
See which places in New York made the list. A few are located in the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York.
2024’s Worst Cities for Bed Bug Infestations in New York
Yonkers, New Rochelle, Albany, Buffalo, Syracuse, Rochester, New York City Named
Pest Gnome crafted its list by ranking America's 500 biggest cities and factors like accommodations, multi-unit residential buildings, population density, and access to exterminators.
The report highlighted seven places in New York. Yonkers, New Rochelle, Albany, Buffalo, Syracuse, Rochester, and New York City are all among the top 145 "worst cities for bed bug infestations."
New York City is the worst in all of the United States, according to Pest Gnome.
Orkin: New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs
Orkin also found that many hometowns in New York are crawling with bed bugs. Each year, Orkin releases an updated list regarding the "worst cities for bed bugs in America."
Each year, many hometowns from New York State make the list.
See the full list below.
