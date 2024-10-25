New List Discovers The 25 Best Spots For Drinks In Hudson Valley, New York
Looking for a new spot in the Hudson Valley to grab drinks? Or the best? This list from Hudson Valley "elites" has got you covered.
The Yelp Hudson Valley Community Manager reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know about it's new list of the "Top Places to Drink in Hudson Valley!"
Top Places To Drink In The Hudson Valley
The ranking highlights the very best places in the Hudson Valley for coffee, beer, craft cocktails and more.
These rankings are based on reviews from "Yelp Elites," which is a diverse group of "some of Yelp’s most trusted and active community members."
Below are the top 25 places to drink in the Hudson Valley, according to Yelp.
#1 Mill House Brewing Company
Poughkeepsie, NY
#2 Kitchen & Coffee
Beacon, NY
#3 Melzingah Tap House
Beacon, NY
#4 Matcha Thomas
Beacon, NY
#5 Rough Draft Bar & Books
Kingston, NY
#6 Hudson Taco
Newburgh, NY
#7 Benmarl Winery
Marlboro, NY
#8 Hudson Valley Brewery
Beacon, NY
#9 Divino Cucina Italiana
Hastings-On-Hudson, NY
#10 Mountain Brauhaus
Gardiner, NY
#11 Angry Orchard Cider House
Walden, NY
#12 Drowned Lands Brewery
Warwick, NY
#13 Operation Midnight Climax
White Plains, NY
#14 Sloop Brewing
Hopewell Junction, NY
#15 An Artistic Taste
Harriman, NY
#16 The Dutchess Biercafe
Fishkill, NY
#17 Beekman Ale House
Sleepy Hollow, NY
#18 Brickmen Kitchen + Bar
Kingston, NY
#19 The Pamplemousse Project
White Plains, NY
#20 Ready Coffee
Wappingers Falls, NY
#21 Weed Orchards and Winery
Marlboro, NY
#22 Village Coffee and Goods
Kingston, NY
#23 Peekskill Coffee
Peekskill, NY
#24 Mimi’s Coffee House
Mount Kisco, NY
#25 Florrie Kaye's Tearoom
Carmel, NY
Methodology:
"To determine the Top Places to Drink in Hudson Valley in 2024, according to Yelp Elites, we identified businesses in relevant categories, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews given by Yelp Elite Squad members between August 2023 and August 2024. Only businesses in and around the Hudson Valley area were considered," a Yelp spokesperson told Hudson Valley Post in an email.
