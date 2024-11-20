New Laws For People Leaving New York Is Great News

New rules when flying out of New York are expected to help you deal with travel headaches.

As many people hit the air to visit loved ones for the holiday season or take a vacation somewhere warm, the new laws should help you during delays, cancelations, and lost luggage.

Automatic Refunds Now Required For Canceled Or Significantly Delayed Flights

Large Winter Storm On East Coast Snarls Air Traffic Country Wide Getty Images loading...

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) now requires all airlines to issue refunds for canceled or significantly delayed flights automatically.

Meaning, you won't have to jump through hoops to get your money back.

International flights delayed by six hours or more and domestic flights delayed by three hours or more now qualify for a full refund.

Automatic refunds must be issued within 7 to 20 days, depending on your form of payment. Airline vouchers or credits are not longer allowed.

Note: You only get a full refund if you choose not to fly on your delayed flight.

Checked Baggage Refunds

Canva Canva loading...

New rules also require refunds for checked bag fees if luggage is not delivered within a certain timeframe.

Full refunds of checked bag fees will be required if a passenger's luggage is lost and not returned within 12 hours.

Canva Canva loading...

You will get a full refund if your bag isn't returned within 15 to 30 hours of an international flight landing, depending on the length of the flight.

Extra Services Not Provided

Canva Canva loading...

Passengers will also be entitled to a refund if they pay for extra services like Wi-Fi, seat selection, or inflight entertainment and the airline doesn't provide what you paid for.

