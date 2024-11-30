New Law After Mom Of Non-Verbal Child Murdered In Hudson Valley

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill to expand legal protections in domestic violence cases.

Melanie's Law Named After Dutchess County Murder Victim

Melanie's Law is named after Dutchess County resident Melanie Chianese, who was murdered by her mother's ex-boyfriend in Wappingers Falls in 2022.

Paul Senecal fatally stabbed Melanie Chianese to death in her Town of Wappinger home in May 2022.

Senecal was Melanie's mother's ex-boyfriend.

Melanie's Law Closes Dangerous Loophole

Melanie's mother, Cheryl, got orders of protection for herself and her grandson, Melanie's four-year-old son, but Melanie was ineligible because she was 29.

“Melanie Chianese should be standing with us today, along with countless New Yorkers lost at the hands of senseless and preventable acts of domestic violence,” Hochul said. “By signing Melanie’s law, we are committing New York State, our law enforcement and our legal system to the fundamental principle that every person deserves to be protected.”

This week, Gov. Hochul expanded protections in domestic violence cases.

"This legislation recognizes that domestic violence does not just impact a person who is or was in an intimate relationship with an abuser –– it impacts their family and household members as well. Under this legislation, all family and household members will be afforded the same process in court, including the ability to obtain an order of protection," Hochul's office states in a press release.

