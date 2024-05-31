New Details: ISIS Threat Looms Over Anticipated New York Event
New York authorities are on high alert and speaking out regarding an ISIS terror threat.
Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post reported on an ISIS terror threat regarding the upcoming Cricket World Cup.
ISIS Supporters Threaten Violence In New York State
The Cricket World Cup will start on Monday in East Meadow, Long Island. The FBI is on high alert following a threat made by a pro-ISIS group on social media.
The graphic post referenced next month's Cricket World Cup and the venue, Eisenhower Stadium.
The post appears to show the 34,000-seat venue with a message, "You wait for matches and we wait for you."
ISIS Threat Regarding Cricket World Cup in East Meadow, Long Island, New York
The post encourages violence and mentions the highly-anticipated match between Pakistan and India on June 9.
Around 34,000 fans are expected to attend that match, with over one billion people watching worldwide.
Increased Security In New York State
Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder says they are taking the threat seriously.
Officials confirmed around one hundred additional police will be on hand for the event. Officials have also requested the FAA make the area around the stadium a no-fly zone for drones.
Fans entering the stadium can expect security scans for all matches
Beefing Up Security Is A "Top Priority"
Gov. Hochul held a press conference following the ISIS post and said she is beefing up security in Nassau County adding public safety is the "top priority."
Hochul is also directing New York State Police to engage in elevated security measures.
