New Details: Horrific Head-On Wrong-Way Crash Kills 1 In Hudson Valley

Many details are being revealed following a fiery crash in Orange County that left one person dead.

The accident in Orange County forced officials to close all 6 lanes of Route 17 in Goshen from Wednesday night until early Thursday morning.

Wrong-Way Crash In Goshen, New York

New York State Police Release Details, Started In Sullivan County

According to State Police, the incident started in Sullivan County Wednesday night after reports were received that a 2008 Ford F150 was heading in the wrong direction.

The Ford drove in the wrong direction on Route 17 from about exit 118 to exit 122. A City of Middletown police officer and a New York State Police trooper both spotted the vehicle in the wrong direction and "pursued the vehicle in an effort to stop it," police say.

Around Exit 122 the Ford slammed head-on into a a 2020 International tractor-trailer.

Ulster County, New York Man Killed

The crash caused both vehicles to become fully engulfed in flames. The driver of the Ford was identified as 32-year-old Amiel Maerling of Greenfield Park New York.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the tractor-trailer received serious injuries and was transported to Garnet Medical Center.

Investigation Continues

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or observed the wrong-way Ford 150 before the collision is asked to call the New York State Police at 845-344-5300 and reference RMS number NY2400711498.

Video from the scene can be seen below:

