New Clues Emerge In A 45-Year-Old Upstate New York Mystery

Police from Upstate New York continue to search and ask for help.

New York State Police took to Facebook in hopes of getting help in finding a woman wo went missing in 1980

Woman Still Missing From Upstate New York

New York State Police began searching for 44-year-old Jeanne Scrima of Knox, New York on April 7, 1980. The Albany County, New York woman was last seen on March 19, 1980.

Police say she was traveling from Upstate New York to Erie, PA on that date. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a gold, heart-shaped cocktail ring, with diamonds on the outside

"Jeanne has not been heard from since," New York State Police stated in a press release.

Car Seen In Montgomery County, New York Later Found In Michigan

Her car, a light blue 1977 Lincoln Continental, with a New York vehicle registration 458LXS, was seen several weeks after her disappearance in Montgomery County, New York

That Lincoln, was later found in Michigan, officials say.

Police Still Searching

New York State Police continue to investigate her disappearance and are still trying to find her.

"If anyone has any information concerning Jeanne’s whereabouts or her disappearance, please call 518-457-6811 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov," New York State Police wrote on Facebook.

If alive, Jeanne would turn 90 in October. She's described as being 5'3" with hazel eyes.

