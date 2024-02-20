New Action Will Save Around 10 Million New Yorkers Lots Of Money

Critical bill relief is coming to millions of New Yorkers.

Governor Hochul Announces $200 Million In Utility Bill Relief For 8 Million New Yorkers

The relief is coming to around 8 million New Yorkers to help pay their electric bills.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced this week that the New York State Public Service Commission adopted a $200 million New York State energy bill credit that will be administered by the large electric and gas utilities on behalf of their customers.

“Every New Yorker deserves affordable and clean energy, which is why I fought to secure additional funds to provide financial relief for hardworking families,” Hochul said. “Energy affordability continues to be a top priority in my clean energy agenda and this utility bill credit is just one of many actions New York is taking to reduce costs for our most vulnerable New Yorkers.”

Discounts Provided to Residential and Non-Residential Electric and Gas Customers

The energy bill credit is a one-time credit using Stat funds to provide energy bill relief to more than 8 million directly metered electric and gas customers.

This one-time credit is expected to be given to customer accounts within roughly 45 days of the utilities receiving budget funds. So there shouldn't be anything you need to do to make sure you receive the credit. If you qualify, you should see the credit in your bill in the near future.

More Than $1.4 Billion in Assistance Available to Energy Utility Customers in 2024

This is part of the governor's goal to help offset energy costs in 2024. Hochul's office notes over $1.4 billion has been or will be made available to New York consumers to help offset energy costs this year.

