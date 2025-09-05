Ghost Neighborhood In Upstate New York Reborn With Costco

After many years of planning and legal challenges, Costco is getting closer to replacing a "ghost neighborhood" in Upstate New York.

Costco To Open First Location In Capital Region

Construction is finally underway on what will become the first Costco in the Capital Region. After five years of legal challenge and planning, residents are starting to get excited.

The store will open what ended up being a failed expansion of the Crossgates Mall in Albany. Families and businesses were bought out in the area for the expansion.

The once lively neighborhood was turned into a "ghost town" after the mall expansion failed. Officials from the town of Guilderland confirmed the demolition of homes and trees in the area, to make room for the region's first Costco.

Should Open In 2025

The store is expected to cover about 163,000 square feet.

The hope is that construction will be completed by the end of the year, so shoppers can enter before the calendar changes to 2026.

A new cancer treatment center, New York Oncology & Hematology Treatment Center, is also set to open near the new Costco. That should open by the end of 2026.

