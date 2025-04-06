Need Work? New York State Has 7,000 High Paying Job Openings

New York State continues to hire laid-off workers as state officials look to fill over 7,000 openings.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is promoting the initial results of her "You're Hired" campaign.

New York State's "You're Hired" Initiative

New York State has started to hire laid-off federal workers. The goal is to recruit talented public sector workers into State service.

Hochul launched the new “You’re Hired” initiative in direct response to President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Since Trump took office DOGE laid off "thousands of highly-qualified workers in the federal government."

New York State Received 1,300 Applications

Hochul just announced in three weeks state agencies have received over 1,300 applications.

“As the clueless cadre of career killers in Washington signal yet another round of layoffs, it’s clearer than ever that they know nothing about how government works and the tireless employees who keep it running,” Hochul said.

Over 100 people have been interviewed and about 30 laid-off federal workers have been hired in New York.

Over 7,000 Job Openings Across New York State

According to state officials, New York State still has over 7,000 job openings that span every part of public service including transportation, health care, technology and a wide variety of other fields. Positions like attorneys, engineers, nurses and IT specialists are among those in demand.

“New York values public servants — and that’s why we’ll continue to ensure that talented, experienced federal workers know about our state workforce opportunities and all the resources available to federal workers impacted by layoffs," Hochul stated in a press release.

