New York is covering healthcare for nearly a half-million undocumented immigrants. The White House is now taking notice.

A New York program that's not that well-known is now in the national spotlight.

White House Comments On Immigrant Health Care Program In New York

The little-noticed New York program gives Medicaid coverage to elderly undocumented immigrants.

The program launched in 2024. Nearly 20,000 signed up within the first three months.

The medicaid expansion opens to program to low-income residents over 65 regardless of immigration status.

The programs help with state-funded coverage for physician visits, prescription drugs, hospital stays, home health, and nursing home.

Nearly 500,000 Illegal Immigrants Part Of The Program

The Empire Center reports that nearly half a million undocumented New Yorkers under 65 with household incomes below 138 percent of the federal poverty line are enrolled in Emergency Medicaid.

On top of that, another 25,000 residents over 65 qualify for the state-funded program.

A Health Department spokesperson tells the Albany-based think tank that covering these new enrollees costs the state about $230 million a year.

JD Vance Comments

Vice President J.D. Vance spotlighted the state’s coverage on X this week, resharing a post calling it health care for illegal aliens.

Others quickly pointed out to Vance that New York is funding the program entirely with state money, but Vance pushed back, arguing that federal funds indirectly free up state cash.

“When the [federal] government gives billions of dollars to New York for Medicaid, that frees up state money in New York that can then be spent on illegals,” Vance wrote.

New York Lawmakers Say It's Fully Legal

New York Lawmakers say the program is fully legal, state-funded, and not at risk of being cut, even during the government shutdown.

For now, elderly residents who are undocumented can continue to get the care they need, while politicians across the country debate whether that’s a victory or a scandal.

