Nearly 70-Year-Old Upstate New York Bridge Over Thruway Replaced

The replacement of an aging bridge over the Thruway in the upper Hudson Valley is now complete.

In March, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced plans to start a $4.4 million bridge replacement project over I-87 in Greene County.

The bridge was built in 1955. It carries the Cauterskill Road (County Route 47) over the Thruway (I-87) in the Town of Catskill.

“New York continues to make historic investments in our infrastructure to enhance the safety, durability and lifespan of our transportation system,” Governor Hochul stated in March. “This is one of dozens of projects on the Thruway and state roadways that will ensure communities are connected safely.”

According to Hochul's office, about 900 vehicles travel over the bridge daily.

On Thursday, Hochul announced that the Greene County, New York project is complete. The bridge was replaced with a modern structure.

Hochul says the new and improved Cauterskill Road Bridge in Catskill will result in a better traveling experience by improving the quality of the road.

“The completion of the Cauterskill Road Bridge represents New York’s continued commitment to enhancing our transportation system and ensuring that our motorists commute on safe and reliable roads,” Hochul said. “This bridge replacement will not only improve the quality of our roadways but enrich the overall experience for all individuals traveling through our state.”

The new bridge features increased vertical clearance from 14’9” to 16’8”, safety guide rail, snow fencing, and a new riding surface.

The old bridge, built in 1955, was one of dozens of bridges on the Thruway more than 60 years old.

