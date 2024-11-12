National Weather Service: Tips To Avoid Home Fires In New York

A Red Flag warning was issued for all of the Hudson Valley and nearby areas. Officials also offered tips on how to avoid starting a fire near your home.

The National Weather Service Issued a Red Flag Warning for the Hudson Valley, Capital Region, Long Island and New York City.

National Weather Service Issues Tips To Avoid Wildfires

Along with the Red Flag Warning, the National Weather Service issued the following tips to help with fires near your home.

Red Flag Warning Issued For: Albany, Schenectady, Columbia, Rensselaer, Sullivan, Dutchess, Ulster, Greene, Delaware, Schoharie, Montgomery Counties Orange; Rockland; Putnam; Westchester; Bronx; Richmond; New York; Kings; Queens; Nassau; Suffolk Counties

The Red Flag Warning is in effect for all the above counties from 9 a.m. on Tuesday until 6 p.m.

"Any fire that develops will catch and spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended," the National Weather Service stated.

The Jennings Creek wildfire on the New York-New Jersey border is still out of control and may get worse, officials say.

The fire in Orange and Passaic counties has spread to around 5,000 acres. As of Tuesday morning, the fire is 20 percent contained.

There are concerns windy conditions in Tuesday's forecast could make battling the fire more difficult.

