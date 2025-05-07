Mysterious Disappearance Shakes New York Political Scene
Hundreds are joining the search for a missing New York politician who has been missing for nearly two weeks.
Petros Krommidas, a 29-year-old Democratic candidate for the Nassau County Legislature, was last seen back on April 23.
Long Island Politician Goes Missing
The promising young political figure from Long Island was last seen entering the waters off Long Beach, New York, for a nighttime training swim in preparation for an upcoming triathlon.
His towel, clothes, and phone were found in the sand. His car was found locked near the Allegria Hotel.
The former Columbia University athlete and finance professional was known to train in cold water.
Search Stretches Into Second Week
Police describe the avid athlete and Democratic candidate for the Nassau County Legislature as being a 6'2" 230 230-pound white man with brown hair and brown eyes.
The search continues with no solid leads. Volunteers, ATVs, drones, helicopters, and boats have all searched the coastline and waters searching for Krommidas.
Police and the Coast Guard remain on alert. Officials are urging beachgoers and boaters in the area to also keep an eye out for the 29-year-old.
"If you have any information, please contact the Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All calls are anonymous," the Nassau County Police Department states.
