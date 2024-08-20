Music Icon Shocks Customers At Upstate New York Supermarket

A music icon was spotted all over one part of New York State. We learned why.

Rock and roll legend Gene Simmons was spotted at the Tops Friendly Markets in Niagara Falls, New York

Gene Simmons Spotted In Western New York

The KISS frontman spent Sunday in Western New York. Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino gave Simmons the key to the city and confirmed a street in the area is being renamed Gene Simmons Boulevard in his honor.

Simmons is of course known for his music, but he's also in the soda-making business.

Simmons Owns Soda Company With Ties To Niagara Falls, New York

His soda company, MoneyBag Sodas, is manufactured at Rock Steady Sodas in Niagara Falls, New York.

MoneyBag Sodas are "premium sodas" that are made with "all-natural flavors, colors and sweeteners, according to the president of Rock Steady Sodas, Paul Janik Jr. The sodas also come in "eco-friendly glass bottles."

Rock Steady Soda is a Family-owned soda manufacturing company based in Niagara Falls, with operations dating back as early as 1935, according to the Niagara Falls State Park.

Shocks New York Family At Tops Friendly Markets

