Murder Charges For 6 New York Correction Officers As Strike Looms

Six upstate New York corrections officers are now facing murder charges. In total 10 people were charged.

The prison guards were charged following the death of an inmate that was caught on camera.

Six New York Prison Guards Charged With Murder

An indictment was unsealed on Thursday following the death of Robert Brooks in December.

“Robert Brooks should be alive today. The brutal attack on Mr. Brooks was sickening, and I immediately moved to terminate the employment of those involved," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul told Hudson Valley Post in a press release. " Now, the perpetrators have been rightfully charged with murder and State Police are making arrests."

Brooks was killed during a vicious attack inside the Marcy Correctional Facility. His death was officially ruled a homicide earlier this month, allowing criminal charges to be filed.

Bodycam video released to the public appears to show officers restraining, kicking and beating Brooks.

Nicholas Anzalone, David Kingsley, Anthony Farina, Christopher Walrath, Mathew Galliher and an unnamed suspect were all charged with second-degree murder.

Michael Mashaw, Michael Fisher and David Walters were charged with manslaughter while Nicholas Gentile was charged with tampering with physical evidence.

“This incident is a sobering reminder of the challenges facing our correctional system. I’ve worked with Commissioner Martuscello on safety reforms, including installing new security cameras, strengthening the Office of Special Investigations and increasing compensation for our hard-working correction officers," Hochul added

New York Corrections Officers Strike

Earlier this week, corrections officers across the Empire State went on strike in protest of working conditions, including staffing and officer safety. Learn more below:

