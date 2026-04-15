Hudson Valley Man Accused Of Killing New York Educator

A Hudson Valley man is accused of viciously killing his girlfriends, a New York school worker.

The alleged murder weapon was a hammer.

Mount Vernon, New York Man Accused Of Killing New York City School Employee

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On Tuesday, 28-year-old Joveair Brice of Mount Vernon was arraigned on one count of Murder in the Second Degree, a class A felony.

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He's accused of killing his girlfriend, 33-year-old Lisa Grier, of Mount Vernon. Grier worked as a paraprofessional in the New York City school system.

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“The horrific murder of Lisa Grier must serve as a wake-up call to all of us in New York, a stark reminder of the everyday perils of domestic violence," Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

DA: New York City School Employee Killed With Hammer

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According to the Westchester County District Attorney's Office, Brice beat his girlfriend to death with a hammer between March 20 and March 21.

He hit Grier in the "head with a hammer multiple times, killing her," officials tell Hudson Valley Post.

According to a felony complaint filed in the case, the defendant struck 33-year-old Lisa Grier, of Mount Vernon, in the head wit Ms. Grier was the defendant's girlfriend and was employed by the New York City school system as a paraprofessional.

Mount Vernon City Court Judge Nichelle Johnson remanded Brice to the Westchester County Jail pending further proceedings. He is due back in court on April 20.

"My office will spare no effort to hold the defendant accountable for killing Ms. Grier, as we have alleged in court, and to provide her loved ones with a modicum of justice. Her memory deserves no less," Cacace stated.

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