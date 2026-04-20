Most Viral Menu Item Of The Year Returns To New York State

One of the most viral fast-food items is back! And you can easily find it in the Hudson Valley and across the state.

A spokesperson from Dave’s Hot Chicken reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know that "The Most Viral Menu Item of the Year Is Back After Selling Out Nationwide."

Most Viral Menu Item Of The Year Returns To Dave’s Hot Chicken

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After completely selling out nationwide just days after launch, Dave’s Hot Chicken’s viral Hot Mozz is officially returning to all locations on Tuesday.

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"The thick-cut, fried mozzarella, dusted in Dave’s signature spice levels from Not Hot to Reaper®, quickly became one of the most successful LTO launches in brand history, fueled by tens of millions of social views and overwhelming fan demand," a spokesperson told Hudson Valley Post.

After its initial launch, customers flooded stores and social media "chasing the ultimate cheese pull," and the item sold out quickly across locations.

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Company officials expect the "frenzy" to return right away at locations nationwide.

"Hot Mozz takes the socially shareable fried mozzarella cheese pull and turns up the heat the Dave’s way: thick-cut, premium mozzarella that’s breaded and fried to crispy perfection, then dusted with any of Dave’s seven signature spice levels, from Not Hot to Reaper®. The result is a gooey-on-the-inside, crispy-on-the-outside, flavor-packed bite," Dave's Hot Chicken states.

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Hot Mozz can be ordered in several ways:

· Single Hot Mozz à la carte

· 3 Pieces with fries, pickles, bread, and Dave’s sauce

· 5 Pieces with fries, pickles, bread, and Dave’s sauce

· Slider with Hot Mozz

· Slider Combo with Hot Mozz with fries, pickles, bread, and Dave’s sauce

· 3 Piece à la carte

· 5 Piece à la carte

· 20-Piece Hot Box

Where To Find Dave’s Hot Chicken In The Hudson Valley, New York State

As of April 2026, there are around 20 Dave's Hot Chicken locations across New York State. Including:

Hudson Valley

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Poughkeepsie

White Plains

Yonkers

New York City

Manhattan

Brooklyn

Queens (Astoria, Bayside, Fresh Meadows)

Long Island

Carle Place

Centereach

East Meadow

Hicksville

Massapequa Park

Oceanside

Patchogue

Smithtown

Upstate New York/ Western New York

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Albany

Cicero

Schenectady

Vestal

More About Dave's Hot Chicken

Dave's Hot Chicken was founded in 2017 by chef Dave Kopushyan and three friends. It has since grown to nearly 300 locations.

The American fast-casual restaurant chain specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken.

The brand has attracted high-profile investors, including Drake, Samuel L. Jackson, and Usher.

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