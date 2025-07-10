New York’s Most Unhealthy Fast Food Restaurant Revealed
A new report reveals the 10 most unhealthy fast food restaurants in America. Chances are, you’ve eaten at more than one.
Many of New Yorkers' favorite fast-food eateries are actually some of the most unhealthy fast-food restaurants in the nation.
These Are America's 10 Most Unhealthy Fast Food Restaurants
WorldAtlas recently named the 10 of the Most Unhealthy Fast-Food Restaurants in the United States.
The list looked at restaurants that serve meals that can eclipse daily calorie limits in a single sitting.
Below are the 10 most unhealthy fast food eateries in America, according to WorldAtlas.
Wendy's Is New York's Most Unhealthy Fast Food Restaurant
Fans of Wendy's will be disappointed to learn that Wendy's was named the unhealthy fast food restaurant in America.
Wendy's earned the unwanted distinction because of items like the Triple Baconator, Frostys, and fries.
Reasons For Study
WorldAtlas released its findings because nearly 20 percent of children in the United States have been classified as obese.
"Excess calories, fat, sodium, and added sugar in fast-food meals contribute to higher risks of heart disease and type 2 diabetes," WorldAtlas states.
