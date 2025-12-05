New York Snowfall Numbers Reveal A Wild Start To Winter

Many New York hometowns are already way above average for early December. See where winter has hit New York the hardest.

The Hudson Valley and Upstate New York residents just dealt with the first snowstorm of the season.

Irina Igumnova Irina Igumnova loading...

However, many parts of New York have already dealt with snow. The National Weather Service issued updated snowfall totals for select areas of New York State and the rest of the nation.

Below is the list of places in New York State highlighted by the National Weather Service. Each location listed shows the total snowfall total as of 5 p.m. on Dec. 3, 20205 and the average snowfall total for Dec. 3.

New York Snowfall Totals vs. Average (Through Dec. 3, 2025)

Olesia Libra on Unsplash Olesia Libra on Unsplash loading...

Schuyler, New York

Total snowfall this year (as of Dec. 3, 2025): 28.0"

Average snowfall: N/A

Syracuse, New York

Total snowfall this year (as of Dec. 3, 2025): 21.9"

Average snowfall: 12.4"

Albany, New York

Total snowfall this year (as of Dec. 3, 2025): 14.1"

Average snowfall: 3.9"

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Binghamton, New York

Total snowfall this year (as of Dec. 3, 2025): 11.2"

Average snowfall: 9.3"

Major Winter Storm Blankets Northeast With Snow Getty Images loading...

Buffalo, New York

Total snowfall this year (as of Dec. 3, 2025): 11.0"

Average snowfall: 10.5"

New York City – Central Park, New York

Total snowfall this year (as of Dec. 3, 2025): Trace

Average snowfall: 0.9"

New York City – JFK Airport, New York

Total snowfall this year (as of Dec. 3, 2025): Trace

Average snowfall: 0.6"

New York City – LaGuardia Airport, New York

Total snowfall this year (as of Dec. 3, 2025): Trace

Average snowfall: 0.7"

Islip, New York

Total snowfall this year (as of Dec. 3, 2025): Trace

Average snowfall: 0.8"

The Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its 1st Snowstorm

These New York Counties Deal With More Snow Than Most Of America new study determined the snowiest counties in America. Many counties in New York State made the list, but the results may shock you.