New York Snowfall Numbers Reveal A Wild Start To Winter
Many New York hometowns are already way above average for early December. See where winter has hit New York the hardest.
The Hudson Valley and Upstate New York residents just dealt with the first snowstorm of the season.
However, many parts of New York have already dealt with snow. The National Weather Service issued updated snowfall totals for select areas of New York State and the rest of the nation.
Below is the list of places in New York State highlighted by the National Weather Service. Each location listed shows the total snowfall total as of 5 p.m. on Dec. 3, 20205 and the average snowfall total for Dec. 3.
New York Snowfall Totals vs. Average (Through Dec. 3, 2025)
Schuyler, New York
- Total snowfall this year (as of Dec. 3, 2025): 28.0"
- Average snowfall: N/A
Syracuse, New York
- Total snowfall this year (as of Dec. 3, 2025): 21.9"
- Average snowfall: 12.4"
Albany, New York
- Total snowfall this year (as of Dec. 3, 2025): 14.1"
- Average snowfall: 3.9"
Binghamton, New York
- Total snowfall this year (as of Dec. 3, 2025): 11.2"
- Average snowfall: 9.3"
Buffalo, New York
- Total snowfall this year (as of Dec. 3, 2025): 11.0"
- Average snowfall: 10.5"
New York City – Central Park, New York
- Total snowfall this year (as of Dec. 3, 2025): Trace
- Average snowfall: 0.9"
New York City – JFK Airport, New York
- Total snowfall this year (as of Dec. 3, 2025): Trace
- Average snowfall: 0.6"
New York City – LaGuardia Airport, New York
- Total snowfall this year (as of Dec. 3, 2025): Trace
- Average snowfall: 0.7"
Islip, New York
- Total snowfall this year (as of Dec. 3, 2025): Trace
- Average snowfall: 0.8"