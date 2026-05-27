A new ranking reveals the most conservative places to live in New York State

Many Hudson Valley residents are excited that President Donald Trump is coming to the region.

President Donald Trump To Visit The Hudson Valley On Friday

House.Gov House.Gov loading...

Reports say Donald Trump will appear at Rockland County Community College in Suffern on Friday. The president will be joined by Congressman Mike Lawler for an event aimed at highlighting his administration's efforts to improve affordability for Americans through various tax cuts.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Lawler represents the 17th District, and some political experts say this seat could help determine which party ends up with the majority in the House of Representatives. The 17th District covers all of Putnam and Rockland counties, plus parts of Dutchess and Westchester counties.

The Most Conservative Places To Live In New York State

timnichols1956 timnichols1956 loading...

According to Merriam-Webster, in politics, a conservative is

A person or philosophy favoring the preservation of traditional institutions, customs, and values. They generally advocate for limited government involvement, individual liberty, and a cautious approach to social change, preferring gradual, time-tested reforms over sudden or radical shifts.

Our friends at Roadsnacks used Saturday Night Science to measure how each city in New York with a population greater than 5,000 voted in past elections. The places with the highest percentage of voters who voted Republican were named the most conservative cities in the state.

The 20 Most Conservative Places To Live In New York State

Below are the 20 most conservative places to live in New York State

The 20 Most Conservative Places To Live In New York State

The Parts Of New York That Support President Trump The Most, Least