A new ranking is showcasing the hometowns across the Hudson Valley with the most conservative voters.

Donald Trump was in Rockland County this weekend. It marked the first time a sitting president visited the county in 50 years!

Rockland County Turns Red

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Donald Trump proudly boasted that he defeated Kamala Harris in Rockland County during the 2024 Presidential election. It marked the first time in 20 years that a Republican Presidential candidate won Rockland County.

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Most Conservative Places In The Hudson Valley

Roadsnacks recently announced the most conservative places to live in all of New York State. The website used Saturday Night Science to rank the top 100 hometowns across New York State with a population greater than 5,000 that voted in past elections. The hometowns with the highest percentage of voters who voted Republican were named the most conservative cities in the state.

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Hudson Valley Post looked at the list to find out the places in the Hudson Valley with the most conservative voters.

Hometowns across the Hudson Valley made the list, including several in Rockland County. Below are the hometowns across the Hudson Valley that made the list.

The Most Conservative Places In The Hudson Valley

The 20 Most Conservative Places To Live In New York State

However, no place in the Hudson Valley cracked the top 35 for the most conservative places to live in New York State. Below are the 20 most conservative places to live in New York State.

The 20 Most Conservative Places To Live In New York State

The Parts Of New York That Support President Trump The Most, Least