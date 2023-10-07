Most ‘Affordable’ Waterfront Location Found In Upstate New York

Looking for a waterfront location? Well, you won't have to leave New York State.

Rocket Homes worked with BestPlaces.net to find the "The 12 Best Places For Affordable Waterfront Properties."

The percentage of waterfront properties, median home price, as well risks of floods and hurricanes were the top metrics used to find the most affordable waterfront locations.

Upstate New York Location One Of The Most Affordable Places To Purchase Waterfront Property

One waterfront location from Upstate New York made the list. Watertown, New York was the top "northeast" location for finding an affordable home on the waterfront.

The median home price in Watertown is $179,100, according to Rocket Homes.

Watertown, New York Most Affordable For Waterfront Property In Northeast

Rocket Homes states the following about Watertown, New York

With a name like Watertown, one would expect some kind of water features. What one may not expect is the world-renowned whitewater rafting and kayaking river that flows directly through the city. The Watertown stretch of the Black River offers some of the best whitewater spots – so good, the urban area has played host to the North American Freestyle Kayak Championship. Those who are a little less daring can still enjoy the rapids from observation areas and riverwalks set up along the water. Residents could also venture to nearby communities, where the waters are a little calmer and open for fishing and boating, or they can drive less than 15 miles east to Lake Ontario.

More About Watertown in Jefferson County, New York

Atlantic City, New Jersey and Bangor, Maine were the other northeast waterfront locations to make the list.

