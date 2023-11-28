More Snow Than Recent Years Forecast For Hudson Valley, Upstate New York

Hudson Valley weather experts are out with their winter predictions for the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York.

We may end up with more snow than in recent years.

Bad Winter Predicted For New York State

US East Coast Begins To Dig Out After Large Blizzard Getty Images loading...

This winter could be bad in New York State. Hudson Valley Post has looked up predictions from weather experts and they are predicting a bad winter.

Freezing, Stormy, Snowy and Major Blizzard Predicted For New York

Farmers' Alamac Farmers' Alamac loading...

The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a freezing-cold, stormy and snowy winter for New York State.

"Winter weather is making a comeback. After a warm winter anomaly last year, traditional cool temperatures and snowy weather conditions will return," the Farmers' Alamac states in its "Winter 2024 Extended Weather Forecast."

New York State Must Brace For More Snow Than 'Normal' This Winter

Old Farmer’s Almanac Old Farmer’s Almanac loading...

Meanwhile, the Old Farmer’s Almanac says New York must Winter Forecast 2023–2024 "Get Ready for a Winter Wonderland!"

What Does Hudson Valley Weather Predict?

Thinkstock Thinkstock loading...

When it comes to snow in the Hudson Valley many wait for Hudson Valley Weather to issue a forecast.

On Sunday, Hudson Valley Weather released its " 2023-2024 Winter Outlook."

"Back by popular demand, we have the 2023-2024 Winter Outlook. We are VERY close to the start of winter, and some parts of the region have even seen a slushy coating of snow already. We discuss what we think is likely to happen this winter," Hudson Valley Weather wrote on Facebook.

El Nino Winter To Bring Uncertain Winter Weather

Canva Canva loading...

Hudson Valley Weather believes the setup for this winter is unlike one seen in 30 years.

"The uncertainty here is quite high because this winter’s setup is unlike any other in the past 30 years," Hudson Valley Weather stated in its winter forecast.

Winter Snowfall: Near to Above Average For Hudson Valley, Upstate New York

Canva Canva loading...

When it comes to snow, Hudson Valley Weather believes the Hudson Valley, Catskills and Upstate New York will see near or above-average snow, stating:

El Nino winters are typically active and stormy along the eastern seaboard. Snow requires 2 ingredients: Precipitation & cold air. This winter should have plenty of access to precipitation, but the amount of cold air available is a wildcard. Typical El Nino winters usually feature minimal cold air, but other factors this winter, like an Easterly QBO as well as the SST gradient in the Pacific Ocean, could make this winter look much different than traditional El Nino winters, and could give us above average snowfall this winter.

Hudson Valey Weather predicts 42 to 54 inches of snow for the region this winter. The 30-year average to 42 inches.

However, the last time Poughkeepsie, New York went above 42 inches of snow was the winter of 2020-2021.

Last winter, Poughkeepsie reported 26.7 inches of snow. 23.7 inches of snow fell on Poughkeepsie during the 2021-2022 winter, according to Hudson Valley Weather.

Near Normal Winter Temperatures

When it comes to how cold it will get this winter, Hudson Valley Weather believes we should experience "near average" temperatures.

"This winter could experience a lot of extremes. So while temperatures may be “near average”, some periods of extreme warmth and extreme cold are likely," Hudson Valley Weather said.

