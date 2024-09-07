More Jobs Lost: Another Company Closing All Stores In New York
Officials confirmed 21 stores across New York State are closing. Closing sales are underway.
Last month, Hudson Valley Post reported LL Flooring (formerly Lumber Liquidators) filed for bankruptcy.
Lumber Liquidators (now LL Flooring) Files For Bankruptcy
The company said the bankruptcy filing was intended to use the proceedings to "pursue" a "sale of the business."
At the time, the company confirmed closures nationwide, including in New York.
4 Locations Closing In New York
Locations in Medford, New Hartford, Staten Island and Westbury were part of the closures.
However, the company is now closing all of its locations.
LL Flooring Closing All Locations In New York
The company announced this week the closure of all of its 200 remaining locations, after months of failed attempts to find a buyer.
“It is with a heavy heart that we must let you know that we are going to begin the process of winding down LL Flooring’s business and closing all of our stores,” LL Flooring President and CEO Charles Tyson stated. “This is not the outcome that any of us had hoped for.”
New York Locations Closing Down
According to the LL Flooring website, 21 stores in New York will close.
The stores are located in:
- Rochester
- Johnson City
- Wappingers Falls
- Westbury
- Orchard Park
- Freeport
- New York
- Elmira
- Staten Island
- Yonkers
- New Hartford
- Greece
- Bronx
- Syracuse
- Albany
- Cheektowaga
- Middletown
- Hauppauge
- Medford
- Riverhead
- Brooklyn
Closing Sales At All Remaining Stores
Closing sales at all of the remaining stores are expected to start on Friday.
All stores are expected to close for good in about 12 weeks.
