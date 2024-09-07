More Jobs Lost: Another Company Closing All Stores In New York

Officials confirmed 21 stores across New York State are closing. Closing sales are underway.

Last month, Hudson Valley Post reported LL Flooring (formerly Lumber Liquidators) filed for bankruptcy.

Lumber Liquidators (now LL Flooring) Files For Bankruptcy

The company said the bankruptcy filing was intended to use the proceedings to "pursue" a "sale of the business."

At the time, the company confirmed closures nationwide, including in New York.

4 Locations Closing In New York

Locations in Medford, New Hartford, Staten Island and Westbury were part of the closures.

However, the company is now closing all of its locations.

LL Flooring Closing All Locations In New York

The company announced this week the closure of all of its 200 remaining locations, after months of failed attempts to find a buyer.

“It is with a heavy heart that we must let you know that we are going to begin the process of winding down LL Flooring’s business and closing all of our stores,” LL Flooring President and CEO Charles Tyson stated. “This is not the outcome that any of us had hoped for.”

New York Locations Closing Down

According to the LL Flooring website, 21 stores in New York will close.

The stores are located in:

Rochester

Johnson City

Wappingers Falls

Westbury

Orchard Park

Freeport

New York

Elmira

Staten Island

Yonkers

New Hartford

Greece

Bronx

Syracuse

Albany

Cheektowaga

Middletown

Hauppauge

Medford

Riverhead

Brooklyn

Closing Sales At All Remaining Stores

Closing sales at all of the remaining stores are expected to start on Friday.

All stores are expected to close for good in about 12 weeks.

