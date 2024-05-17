More Items From Walmart In New York Can Cause ‘Fatal Infections’

Another dangerous recall from Walmart was announced.

Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported on a massive candy recall.

Candy Sold At Walmart, Target, More Stores In New York May Kill

Candy sold at Walmart, Target and a few other stores were recalled. CLICK HERE to find out what cand you should avoid.

This week, there's another dangerous recall on products sold at Walmart.

Organic Black Chia Seeds Sold At Walmart Called

Walmart Brand Chia Seeds Recalled Over Salmonella

The recall was issued due to the potential presence of Salmonella that may be in some of the finished products, according to the FDA.

"Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," the FDA states.

Healthy people typically experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

"In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis," the FDA states.

While illnesses have been reported, as of this writing, officials say products are being recalled "out of an abundance of caution and because consumer safety is the company’s highest priority."

