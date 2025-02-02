More Changes Confirmed At Walmart, How This Impacts New York

Walmart and Sam's Club confirmed several key changes.

Earlier this month, Walmart confirmed a "comprehensive brand refresh."

New Look And Feel At Walmart In New York

Walmart Walmart loading...

The "refresh" includes the first logo change for the company in nearly 20 years and more.

Below are key changes.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The "updated look and feel" is to show the company's "evolution as a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer."

More Changes Confirmed At Walmart

This week, Hudson Valley Post learned of several key leadership changes at Walmart and Sam's Club in the United States.

Leadership Changes At Walmart, Sam's Club

Google Google loading...

Lance de la Rosa, currently Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Sam’s Club U.S., is transitioning to a new role as Executive Vice President of New Initiatives and Omni Fulfillment at Walmart U.S.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

Tom Ward, currently Walmart U.S.'s Executive Vice President and Chief eCommerce Officer, will move to Sam’s Club as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, End to End. He’ll oversee the seamless execution of omni-channel operations, including clubs, supply chain, and eCommerce.

Taking over for Tom Ward, Dave Guggina, Walmart U.S.'s Executive Vice President of Supply Chain, will step into the position of Executive Vice President and Chief eCommerce Officer.

Meanwhile, Rob Montgomery, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain, Business Operations & Planning for Walmart U.S., will be promoted to Executive Vice President of Supply Chain, filling the role previously held by Guggina.

Megan Crozier, Sam’s Club U.S.'s Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer, will return to Walmart U.S. as Executive Vice President of General Merchandise.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

Julie Barber, the current Executive Vice President of General Merchandise for Walmart U.S., will step into the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer at Sam’s Club.

Google Google loading...

In a newly created role, Diana Marshall will become Sam’s Club’s Chief Experience Officer, leading membership, product design, marketing, and advertising to craft connected experiences for members.

If You Hear This At A New York Walmart Its Critical To Run Away

Walmart Makes Many Coupon Changes In New York State

Keep Reading:

Recent Changes At Walmart's Across New York

Walmart also recently announced a number of other changes.