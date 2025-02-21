Missing Upstate New York Woman Found Dead In Freezing Water

A 29-year-old who disappeared from her home in pajamas was tragically found dead in freezing water.

Leah Belitto, 29, was reported missing to the Amherst Police Department on Feb. 8. She was last seen on foot in the Ransom Oaks neighborhood.

29-Year-Old Woman Goes Missing In Amherst, New York

Police said she could be wearing a black long-sleeve shirt with black pajama pants and a small blue flower-pattern backpack.

Sadly, police confirmed after a search that Belitto was found dead.

Found Dead Near Water

Police confirmed the 29-year-old was found found dead in the water near Dodge Road.

"The cause and manner of death are currently under investigation. At this time, there are no signs of foul play and there is no apparent danger to the public," police confirmed, urging anybody with information to come forward," the Amherst Police Department.

It was around -10 degrees in Amherst on the day her body was found.

A person walking in the area found her body as search groups were looking in the area, officials say.

More details haven't been released because "there is no further information available at this time" and the family "is asking for privacy."

