Missing New Yorker Presumed Dead Found Alive After Shocking Text
A New York family mourned their missing loved ones, only to find out she was very much alive.
The family even cremated what they thought were the missing woman's remains.
Woman Reported Missing From Rochester, New York
At the age of 28, Shanice Crews disappeared from Rochester in 2021. In 2024, police told the family her decomposed body was found in an empty lot.
Because the body was badly decomposed, they made the heartbreaking decision to cremate the remains and held a memorial service to say their final goodbyes.
The autopsy said Crews died from a cocaine overdose. This surprised the family because Crews was never involved with the drug.
Hope She Might Be Alive
Everything changed around Thanksgiving 2024. Crew's sister received a random text from a stranger.
Ma’am, I’m concerned—your sister is not dead. She just volunteered at my event today.
The text also included a photo of a smiling woman, who appeared to be Crews.
Push For DNA Test
Police told the family the remains were a match based on dental records. However, Crew's sister pushed for a DNA test after getting that shocking text.
The results confirmed the remains weren't Shanice. Meaning, the family unknowingly cremated a stranger, and their loved one might be alive.
Found Living Michigan
Crews was ultimately found alive in Michigan. Details about how she ended up in Michigan, cut off from her family, remain unclear.
Crews still hasn't spoken with her family.
“If I could talk to her, I’d just say I love her,” her sister said. “All that other stuff doesn’t even matter anymore.”
Lawsuit Pending
The medical examiner’s office requested the ashes back and offered the family $1,605 for funeral costs, but they declined the money and hired a lawyer.