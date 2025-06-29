Dead Body Found After Search At Popular Hudson Valley Beach Spot

A man vanished after entering the water at a Hudson Valley beach. What police found hours later has left the local community shaken.

State Police are continuing their investigation into a death at a beach in the Lower Hudson Valley.

Man Goes Missing In Hudson River

Law enforcement was called to Haverstraw Beach State Park, located on Riverside Avenue in Haverstraw, New York, on Wednesday. The park is located on the west bank of the Hudson River in Rockland County, New York.

Those who enter the water at the state park are technically swimming in the Hudson River.

Police were informed that a man had entered the Hudson River but never resurfaced. The New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team, alongside personnel from various fire departments, were on the scene trying to find the missing man.

Missing Man Found Deceased

In an update, New York State Police confirmed Wednesday night that the unnamed man was found deceased in the river. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Search teams recovered his body. His cause of death is classified as an "apparent accidental drowning," police say.

Anyone who saw the man or has information on this case is asked to come forward. Police add more updates will be provided when appropriate.

