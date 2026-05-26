Over 2,500 Children Reported Missing in New York

A new export report says more than 2,500 children were reported missing across New York State in 2025.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children just released its 2025 Impact Report.

2025 Impact Report For Missing Children Released

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The nonprofit works with families, police, and more to offer free services to help find missing children.

The Impact Report highlights the organization’s ongoing work to help find missing children, support families and assist law enforcement.

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"The report serves as both a record of impact and a reminder that this work remains as urgent and important as ever," a spokesperson told Hudson Valley Post.

Across the nation, over 32,000 children were reported missing in 2025. 90 percent of those missing children were found.

"The 90% overall recovery rate reflects what is possible through law enforcement collaboration and dedicated resources converging around a child in danger," The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children stated.

Over 2,500 Children Went Missing In New York Last Year

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According to the report, 2,591 children went missing across New York State in 2025. 2,450 cases have been resolved, officials say.

Officials are still looking for 141 children who remain missing in the Empire State. 38 New York children went missing in 2026 and remain missing. CLICK HERE to find out more details.

What To Do If You See A Missing Child In New York?

If you think you have seen any of the missing children highlighted above, you are asked to call the following:

Your local police department,

New York State Police,

Or the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 800-346-3543.

80 Children Went Missing In New York In 2025 So Far