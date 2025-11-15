Why Millions Of New Yorkers Still Waiting For Inflation Checks

Many New Yorkers want to know why they haven't received their inflation rebate checks yet. Here's what it means if you haven't received yours.

Recently, I received my inflation rebate check from New York State. But three other people in my household, all who qualify, didn't.

Do You Qualify For An Inflation Rebate Check In New York State?

America Gets Tax Rebate Checks Getty Images loading...

New York State officials announced they are sending money to all taxpaying New Yorkers who fit under these guidelines.

If you’re married and make up to $150,000, you’ll get $400.

Couples making between $150,000 and $300,000 will see $300.

Single filers earning up to $75,000 can expect $200,

Single taxpayers making up to $150,000 will get $150.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she's mailing out inflation rebate checks to millions of New Yorkers because the state earned more in state sales taxes due to inflation.

New Yorkers Are Starting To Receive Their Checks

New York State began mailing out the one-time "inflation refund" checks at the end of September 2025.

B Welber B Welber loading...

Above is what the envelope looks like.

When Will You Get Your Inflation Rebate Check?

Over 8 million New Yorkers are set to receive checks. As of this writing, New York State says about 6 million checks have been mailed out.

So, if you believe you qualify and haven't received your inflation rebate check, you should be getting it in the near future.

B Welber B Welber loading...

Officials say checks will continue to be mailed through the end of November 2025.

All should receive a check as long as you paid your taxes, have reported income in the qualifying thresholds, and weren't claimed as a dependent on someone else's taxpaying return.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

New York State Tax New York State Tax loading...

It's unclear why some members of households are receiving their checks weeks before others. But know, if you qualify, yours should arrive soon.

Keep Reading:

The 20 Most Expensive Neighborhoods To Live In New York State

Places in New York with the Most Expensive Homes Gallery Credit: Stacker

How New York State Is Saving Families $5,000

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State