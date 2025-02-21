Millions Of New Yorkers Set To Receive Nearly $1,000 Check

Here's a great way to beat those winter blues, a check for just under $1,000.

That's what's happening to nearly four million in New York State.

Social Security Payments Sent Out

According to SmartAsset, over 3.7 million people living in New York State received payments from Social Security's main Old Age, Survivors and Disabilities Insurance (OASDI) program in 2022.

This included nearly 3 million retired workes, over 120,00 spouses and nearly 45,000 children.

On Friday, Jan. 31, February’s Supplemental Security Income payments were sent out.

Payment Is Worth $967 Per Person, $1,450 For Couple

According to the Social Security website, monthly amounts in 2025 are $967 per person and $1,450 for eligible couples.

Social Security benefits increased by 2.5 percent this year. Increases are based on cost-of-living adjustment

The 2.5 percent increase is actually the lowest since 2021 and less than a third of the record-high raise (8.7%) seen in 2023. Officials note the 2023 jump was after a "40-year-record inflation high."

The 2.5 percent jump was expected. On average the cost of living adjustment in 2.6 percent.

Social Security payments increased by 3.2 percent in 2024.

Next week, on Feb. 28, the Social Security Administration will issue March Supplemental Security payments, worth up to $967 for eligible individuals.

