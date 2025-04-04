Millions In New Yorkers Can’t Afford Enough Food—Here’s Why

New data on hunger in New York State revealed shocking results.

A spokesperson from the New York Health Foundation told Hudson Valley Post that hunger in New York State is higher now than during the early days of the pandemic.

Hunger In New York Surpasses Pandemic Levels

A group of cheerful small school kids in canteen, eating lunch. Halfpoint loading...

According to the report, more than one in ten New Yorkers struggle to access enough food.

Over two million New Yorkers reported not having enough food to eat in the last week.

“Hunger among New Yorkers has reached its highest level in years, even higher than the during the worst of the COVID pandemic,” President and CEO of NYHealth David Sandman stated. “When people don’t know where their next meal is coming from, they can’t be healthy, meet their basic needs, and their children can’t learn on empty stomachs.”

Reasons For Hunger Issues

Canva Canva loading...

According to the New York Health Foundation, hunger is at the highest level in five years.

Officials say there are several factors for these hunger issues including public policies, rising or falling rates of food insufficiency, the expiration of pandemic-era programs, rising food prices, inflation, and stagnant wages.

Every income group has higher food insufficiency rates in 2024 compared to 2020, officials say.

Canva Canva loading...

New Yorkers with the lowest incomes are 13 times more likely to experience food insufficiency than those who earn $100,000 or more.

