Mexican Man Accused Of Raping Hudson Valley Child Caught 20 Years Later

Nearly two decades after a child was raped in the Hudson Valley the Mexican man accused of this "horrendous conduct" was finally found.

On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced that a Mexican national, who has been a fugitive from justice in the Hudson Valley for 17 years, was apprehended by the Mexican authorities and brought back to the region.

Mexican Man Charged For 2008 Rape In Westchester County

Galo Herrera, 52, was brought to Westchester County and charged with rape and sexual assault charges.

“Justice has no expiration date," DA Cacace said.

Herrera was remanded to the custody of the Westchester County Department of Correction pending further proceedings.

He pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Accused Of Raping Child Around 2006 In Westchester County

Herrera allegedly forcibly raped a young girl who was under the age of 13 years old between December 2006 and January 2007.

"The defendant’s horrendous conduct, as alleged in the indictment, is no less shocking nearly two decades later. I am grateful to our law enforcement partners in Mexico and the U.S. who brought Mr. Herrera to answer for these charges," Cacace added.

In 2008 he was indicted on one count of Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child, a class A-II felony, two counts of Rape in the First Degree, a class B felony, and three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class A misdemeanor.

