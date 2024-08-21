A very popular food company is recalling nearly 170,000 pounds of chicken nuggets and chicken tenders.

Perdue Foods is recalling 167,171 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets and tenders.

Perdue Voluntarily Recalls Frozen Breaded Chicken Breasts and Tenders Products for Foreign Material

The company says chicken in these packages (see photos below) might contaminated with metal after a "thin metal wire" was "inadvertently introduced into the manufacturing process."

"Perdue Foods LLC, in conjunction with the USDA, has voluntarily recalled 167,171 pounds of frozen breaded chicken breast tenders and nuggets after a foreign material was identified in a limited number of consumer packages," Perdue states in its recall notice.

Photos OF Recalled Perdue Chicken Nuggets And Chicken Tenders In New York

Customer Finds Thin Metal Wire

The recall applies to 22-ounce packages of breaded chicken breast nuggets and 29-ounce packages of chicken breast tenders.

“We determined the material to be a very thin strand of metal wire that was inadvertently introduced into the manufacturing process,” said Jeff Shaw, senior vice president of food safety and quality for Perdue. “Out of an abundance of caution, we decided to voluntarily recall all of these packages of products.”

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service received a report from Perdue after customers complained of finding metal wire in their food.

Do Not Eat, What To Do If You Have Products At Home

Officials stress if you have any of these packages in your home, "please do not consume the product."

Instead of heating up the recalled food, contact Perdue Foods at 866-866-3703 for a full refund of your purchase.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. If you have additional concerns, please contact Perdue or visit the USDA website," the company adds in its recall notice.

There have been no reports of illness or injury associated with the products, as of this writing.

