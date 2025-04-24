New York shoppers are told to take immediate action.

The USDA's FSIS issued a "public health alert" regarding pork sold in New York.

Public Health Alert Issued For Pork Sold At ALDI

The health alert was issued because Park Street Deli Pork Carnitas "may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically pieces of metal," the USDA reports.

Below are photos and key information regarding the items subject to this public health alert.

Items Shipped To ALDI Supermarkets Nationwide

Health officials confirmed the pork was shipped to ALDI stores across New York State and the nation.

"The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that during routine process checks, they found equipment damage that may have contaminated the carnitas products with pieces of metal," the USDA states.

As of this writing, there have been no confirmed reports of injury due to anyone eating the pork.

Pulled From Store Shelves, May Be In Your Fridge/Freezer

ALDI confirms, out of an abundance of caution," officials stopped the sale of its Park Street Deli Pork Carnita.

All impacted products were removed from store shelves.

Despite the product being pulled from stores, officials are worried it may still be in refrigerators or freezers.

"These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the USDA warns.

