$1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold At New York’s Luckiest Store

The New York State Lottery confirmed a second-prize-winning ticket was sold for the Nov 17 Mega Millions drawing in Orange County

$1 Million Mega Millions Winning Ticket Sold In Orange County, New York

The winning numbers for the Nov. 17 drawing were 06-12-31-33-69 with a Mega Ball of 17.

The winning ticket hit on all of the numbers besides the Mega Ball. Had it hit the Mega Ball the ticket would have been worth $267 million.

"The winning numbers for the Mega Millions game are drawn from a field of one to 70. The Mega Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 25. The Mega Millions drawing is televised every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.," the New York State Lottery said in a press release.

The $1 million winning ticket was sold at the Smokes 4 Less on North Plank Road in Newburgh, New York.

The store in Orange County has produced countless big winners recently.

The Newburgh Smokes 4 Less has been called the "luckiest" store in New York State because it has produced so many recent winning tickets.

It's unclear who purchased the winning ticket. The winner has one year to claim the prize.

Do you want some luck? These are the "luckiest" places to buy lottery tickets. Take a look at the full list below.

