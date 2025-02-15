Measles Outbreak Confirmed, Once Again, In New York State

Another highly contagious virus is spreading in New York State.

This week, Hudson Valley Post learned cases of the flu have hit a 15-year-high. But that's not the only highly contagious respiratory virus that's spreading.

Measles Cases Increasing In New York State

Viral Diseases - Hand Infected - Hand foot and mouth disease HFMD Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

This week, the CDC confirmed measles cases in the U.S. are rising with infections confirmed in at least five states so far.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Those five states are New York, Alaska, Georgia Rhode Island and Texas.

As of last week (the last week on record) there have been 14 confirmed cases of measles across those five states in 2025, the CDC reports.

"Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus. It spreads easily when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. It can cause severe disease, complications, and even death. Measles can affect anyone but is most common in children," the World Health Organization states about measles.

According to the CDCD, the majority of those cases are "outbreak-associated."

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

Nearly Half Hospitalized, Most Unvaccinated

Measles Outbreaks Spread In U.S. Getty Images loading...

According to the CDC, 43 percent of the new cases caused the person to be hospitalized "for isolation or for management of measles complications."

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

The CDC reports that 100 percent of the cases are "unvaccinated or unknown." 0 percent have received any MMR dose.

LOOK: Counties with the longest life expectancy in New York Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in New York using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Suggested Remedies For Flu and COVID Symptoms

Suggested Remedies For Flu and COVID Symptoms Being sick is the worst! Not only do you feel gross, you have to miss work and pause your life to get better. There may not be a pill or potion that zaps you back to normal, but here are a few suggestions from Louisiana folks to help you through it. Gallery Credit: TRACY WIRTZ

Tips To Prevent The Flu In New York

How you can try and prevent getting sick?