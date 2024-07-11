McDonald’s Says Goodbye To Many Beloved Items In New York

McDonald's has pulled the plug on a number of delicious menu items.

McDonald’s U.S. President Joe Erlinger recently confirmed salads won't be returning.

Salads Not Returning To McDonald's

McDonalds Offers Real Life Choices Diet In New York City Getty Images loading...

"If people really want salads from McDonald’s we will gladly relaunch salads,” Erlinger told the Wall Street Journal. “But what our experience has proven is that’s not what the consumer’s looking for from McDonald’s."

McDonald’s started selling salads in the United States in 1987. In the 2000s, McDonald's McSalad Shakers and Premium Salads, later the fast-food giant introduced Bacon Ranch Salad with Crispy Chicken and the Southwest Salad with Artisan Grilled Chicken.

McDonalds Begins Selling Fitness Videos Getty Images loading...

The Southwest Salad and Bacon Ranch Salad were two items I actually ordered a number of times when I wanted something fast and healthy. I was disappointed to learn McDonald's stopped selling the items.

In 2022, McDonald's removed many of its healthier options including grilled chicken and fruit-and-yogurt parfaits. I also loved the parfaits.

McDonalds Offers Real Life Choices Diet In New York City Getty Images loading...

The McDonald's near you may still currently offer salad. That's because it might be leftover stock or a decision by the franchise owner, Geek Spin reports.

McPlant Also Removed

Erlinger also confirmed last month that the McPlant will be discontinued because it didn't sell.

McDonald's Debuts A McPlant Burger In Limited Markets Getty Images loading...

“I don’t think the U.S. consumer is coming to McDonald’s looking for the McPlant or other plant-based proteins,” Erlinger said.

More Recent Discontinued Items At McDonald's

According to People, McDonald's has recently removed the following items from menus across the country. Note: It's possible (fingers crossed) some items will return at some point in the future.

458113807 spflaum1 loading...

Big Mac Bacon Burger

McRib

Spicy Chicken McNuggets

Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry

Arch Deluxe

McDonald's Szechuan Sauce

Chicken Selects

Fish McBites

McSpaghetti

Chicken Snack Wrap

