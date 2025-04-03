Massive USPS Changes Means Your Mail May Be Delayed In New York

Massive changes could cause massive issues for many New Yorkers.

The United States Postal Service is starting to implement several changes.

USPS Confirms Changes

USPS Distribution Center In Miami Area Ramps Up Operations For The Holidays Getty Images loading...

The USPS says these changes or "refinements" will occur in two phases. On Apri l1 and July 1.

Officials confirmed the changes will impact:

First-Class Mail

Periodicals

Marketing Mail

Package Services (including Bound Printed Matter, Media Mail, and Library Mail)

USPS Ground Advantage

Priority Mail

Priority Mail Express

Canva Canva loading...

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

These changes are expected to save the USPS $36 million over the next 10 years.

USPS Making Changes Due To Elon Musk, Donald Trump

According to Newsweek, the USPS is making these changes after officials agreed to work with Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) on reform.

Donald Trump Watches SpaceX Launch Its Sixth Test Flight Of Starship Spacecraft Getty Images loading...

However these changes, along with a reduction in USPS staff is "feared to bring delays to mail delivery across the country," Newsweek reports.

Nearly 50 percent of ZIP code pairs will see slower delivery times, officials say. Others will see the faster or normal delivery times.

To deal with changes to delivery times, USPS says all customers can now look up expected delivery dates on its website.

"A new interactive map will display service standards. Customers will be able to enter the ZIP Code they are mailing from along with the mail class to view the expected delivery time," the USPS states.

These Are Items That Are Prohibited or Restricted To Mail By USPS

These Are Items That Are Prohibited or Restricted To Mail By USPS

Expert Tips To Avoid Shopping Scams

Expert Tips for Avoiding Online Shopping Scams In order to avoid a scammer getting the better of you, check out the following red flags to look out for as well as preventative measures to take from Dr. Skiba, AKA Dr. Fraud himself: Gallery Credit: Maria Danise

LOOK: The biggest scams today and how you can protect yourself from them