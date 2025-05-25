Massive Underage Party In New York Forest Ends With Violations

Dozens gathered deep in the woods of Upstate New York for a wild outdoor party—until the DEC and State Police showed up. What they found (and what the group planned to burn) has a lot of people talking.

The New York State DEC announced forest rangers broke up a wild outdoor party.

The DEC confirmed the news in its latest DEC Forest Rangers – Week in Review, which highlights recent statewide forest ranger actions.

DEC Law Enforcement In the Town of Lyonsdale, Lewis County

On Saturday night, forest rangers learned about a possible underage drinking party at Sand Flats State Forest.

Forest Rangers got to the scene after 9:30 p.m. and found 10 people in the area. By 11:30 p.m., that number jumped to 30.

Rangers also learned that details about the outdoor party in the woods were shared on social media.

"The group was planning to burn tires and pallets," the DEC states.

Two more forest rangers and New York State Police soon joined the enforcement. Authorities were at the main entrance and spoke with everyone who wanted to join the party.

Rangers spoke with at least 20 people and issued 13 violations for possession of alcohol by someone under the age of 21 and depositing rubbish on State land.

Partygoers were forced to clean up the area, and authorities conducted field sobriety tests to ensure everyone was safe to drive home.

