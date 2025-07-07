Massive Shark From Florida Lurking In New York State

A nearly 800-pound shark was just tracked in New York after traveling up the East Coast from Florida. Swimmers are rattled. The timing couldn’t be more eerie.

A massive shark might be lurking in the waters in or near New York State

Nearly 800 800-pound Shark From Florida Spotted Near New York State

Back in February, a nearly 12-foot great white shark was spotted near the Florida/Georgia border.

The over 11-foot, 761-pound female great white was tagged by conservationists earlier this year and given the name Dold.

The shark was named Dold after a prominent figure in ocean protection, Christopher Dold, the Chief Officer of SeaWorld.

Last month, Dold was spotted in New Jersey.

Massive Shark Scares Swimmers In New Jersey

Dold’s satellite tag pinged in the waters near Monmouth County, New Jersey. Just down the shore from Long Branch and Asbury Park.

The timing felt strange. Dold was pinged in the New Jersey waters on June 19 and 20, which coincided with the 50th anniversary of the premiere of the movie, Jaws.

Dold was tagged by OCEARCH in early 2025 as part of a research effort to track apex predators, gather data on migration patterns, and enhance beach safety protocols.

Why Did Dold Travel From Florida To New Jersey?

Officials with OCEARCH aren't surprised that Dold traveled north. That's because its common for great whites, like Dold, to travel north during the summer months to feed in coastal waters.

Dold Swims Through New York

According to OCEARCH, Dold continued its northern trek. Going from New Jersey, up the east coast through New York State, and into Massachusetts.

