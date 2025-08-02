Massive Russian Earthquake Somehow “Felt” In Upstate New York

If you thought an earthquake in Russia couldn't rattle New York, you'd be wrong.

One of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded, from Russia, was felt in Upstate New York.

Russia Earthquake Felt In Upstate New York

Wednesday's 8.8 magnitude earthquake in Eastern Russia triggered tsunami warnings and evacuations across the Pacific. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 8.8 magnitude quake is tied for the sixth strongest in history.

Thankfully, no deaths were reported.

If you're wondering, the strongest earthquake ever happened in Biobio, Chile, in 1960. The 9.5 magnitude earthquake killed 1,655 people and left two million homeless.

Dozens of aftershocks from Wednesday's Russian earthquake were recorded, including five powerful earthquakes reaching above 6.0 magnitude.

The strongest aftershock was a 6.9-magnitude quake that struck late Wednesday near the Russian coast.

Russia Earthquake Felt Near Binghamton

Howard Manges, the Chief Meteorologist at WBNG, says the powerful quake that hit Russia was actually picked up by a seismometer in Binghamton!

Seismometers are instruments that detect vibrations in the ground. Manges says the aftershocks arrived in Upstate New York in three waves.

First the the P wave, short for "Primary wave," which arrived 11 minutes after the earthquake. A P wave is the fastest of bunch, kind of like the sound of the earthquake traveling through the earth.

The S wave, or "Secondary wave," which moves side to side, showed up in Binghamton 11 minutes after the P wave, 22 minutes after the quake in Russia.

About 36 minutes after the earthquake overseas came the Surface Wave.

Surface Waves cause most of the damage during a quake. They travel around the surface of the Earth, not through it, and the farther the earthquake, the more stretched out and spread out these waves become.

No damage was reported in Upstate New York.

