Massive Price Hikes Just Hit New York—Here’s What To Expect
New Yorkers could soon pay thousands more thanks to a major policy shift. Experts warn this will hit your wallet faster than you think.
President Trump's sweeping tariffs went into effect this week, and New York officials say it's going to hurt your bank account.
Impacts Of Trump's Tariffs On New Yorkers
Officials say import taxes will reach levels not seen in the country in almost 100 years, with over 60 countries and the European Union facing rates of 15 percent or more. A wide variety of products are impacted, ranging from appliances, cars, food, and furniture.
In a post on Truth Social shortly after the changes took effect, Trump stated that billions of dollars are "now flowing" into the U.S.
Gov. Hochul Highlights Expected Price Hikes For New Yorkers
Governor Kathy Hochul is highlighting the expected price hikes for New Yorkers resulting from President Trump's tariff rates.
“As Trump rings in his August 7 tariff deadline, everyday New Yorkers know today is no cause for celebration. Consumers are bearing the brunt of his reckless and costly trade war, squeezing families’ wallets from the produce section to the back-to-school aisle.” Governor Hochul said.
Hochul says consumers might be forced to spend 21 percent more on most imported goods.
According to a Yale Study, the tariffs will for New Yorkers to pay 18 percent more on imported computers and electronics.
The same study determined that the prices for "everyday items" like shoes, clothes, apparel, and accessories will increase by 37 percent. Hochul highlighted that most shoes and clothes purchased by New Yorkers are "predominantly produced outside the United States."
New York Families To Spend About $4,200 More
Hochul's office estimates New York consumers and businesses will need to pay nearly $33 billion annually in additional import taxes.
That's nearly $4,200 in additional federal taxes per household in New York, according to Hochul.
“In New York, the cost of living is too damn high and I’m doing everything in my power to put money back in your pockets. Instead of working with us, President Trump’s tariffs are only spurring more fiscal chaos and uncertainty," Hochul stated.
