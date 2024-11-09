Massive Pay Raise For Many Workers In New York State

Many New Yorkers are receiving a large raise.

Many New York Residents Are Getting An Extra Paycheck This Month

Many Empire State residents are set to receive a third paycheck in November, making it a three-payday month.

This extra income comes at a crucial time, just before the holiday season, allowing residents to manage expenses or save for the upcoming festivities

Pay Increase For Over 2,000 New York State Employees

On top of a 3-paycheck month. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Thursday several pay increases for about 2,100 New York State employees.

“Every New Yorker deserves a strong, stable and equitable state government. We count on our state workers to deliver the vital services we rely on every day,” Governor Hochul said. “These pay increases will allow us to retain and attract our state agency and government employees, so that we can continue our mission to bring the highest quality support New Yorkers expect and deserve, now and into the future.”

Reason For Raises In New York State

The raises are for state employees working in professional traineeships across 46 state agencies.

Workers in these positions will receive raises of either 11.6% or 5.7% in salary, depending on their title.

The goal, or reason for the raises, is to "help attract and retain talent," according to Hochul's office.

