These Massive New Rules Are Changing Schools Across New York
These massive new school rules are shaking up New York State classrooms. Parents and students should learn what’s changing before school starts.
In just a few weeks, educators and students will be back in the classroom.
Many Changes This Year Across New York Schools
But this year, students and educators will have several changes to deal with.
Changes involve cellphones, food, new holidays, dismalls, graduation requirements and much more.
Massive New Rules Are Changing Schools Across New York
Gov. Kathy Hochul In the Hudson Valley To Speak About Distraction-Free Schools
One of the biggest changes is what Gov. Hochul is calling "distraction-free schools." Hochul visited Middletown High School on Monday to discuss the upcoming cellphone ban.
She says, as of Monday, 90 percent of schools have submitted their plans for the new distraction-free policy. The deadline for school districts to do so has passed, but Hochul believes the remaining districts will finalize their policy in the coming days.
