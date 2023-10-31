Massive Layoffs, 5 Upstate New York Supermarkets Are Closing

Countless Upstate New York residents will have to find a new supermarket.

A New York State WARN notice confirms a number of supermarkets in the Capital Region are closing.

Supermarkets In Albany, Schenectady, and Rensselaer Counties Are Closing Soon

The WARN notice confirms five ShopRite grocery stores will all close on Dec. 9 2023.

A reason for the closing isn't stated, but 567 employees will be out of a job just before the holidays, according to the WARN notice.

Below are the locations of the stores that are closing and how many employees it impacts.

All five of the Capital Region locations are closing due to poor sales, a spokesperson told Grocery Dive.

ShopRite Closing Stores In Colonie, Niskayuna, Slingerlands, Albany, Rensselaer

“We entered the marketplace a little over a decade ago to bring a quality supermarket to the area. Unfortunately, we have not been able to sustain the level of sales needed to keep the stores operating today,” a spokesperson stated.

ShopRite In Ellenville, New York Closing

In March 2021, Hudson Valley Post reported the Ellenville Shoprite plaza sold for $8.175 million. The ShopRite plaza is located at 100 Shoprite Blvd in Ellenville on 11.74 acres. It's a 56,555-square-foot leased property, officials say.

The Shoprite was renovated in 2015 and is the only major grocery store in the area, which officials told us meant it's guaranteed to generate a lot of revenue

That might not be the case, because our friends at WRRV report the Ellenville ShopRite will close by October 2024, if not sooner.

2 Longtime Hudson Valley, New York Supermarkets Close For Good

In 2021, Hudson Valley Post reported on two longtime supermarkets that closed down.

A Shoprite in Orange County and another in Rockland County closed.

ShopRite In Newburgh & Tallman Closed In 2021

The only Newburgh in Shoprite officially closed around Sept. 18, 2021.

About six weeks later, on Nov. 3, 2021, the ShopRite of Tallman officially closed.

The Tallman, New York location was open for 43 years.

