Nearly A Million New Yorkers Say They’re Ready To Flee

Nearly a million New Yorkers say they are ready to leave New York City if something happens on Tuesday.

A shocking new poll suggests New York City could see one of the largest population exoduses in U.S. history.

Nearly 1 Million Say They Will Flee New York

That's if Democratic socialist Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani wins Tuesday’s mayoral election in New York City.

According to a survey from J.L. Partners, about 765,000 New Yorkers, roughly 9% of New York City’s population, say they’ll “definitely” leave if Mamdani takes over City Hall.

If that many people actually left, it’d be like watching the entire population of Washington D.C. or Seattle vanish overnight.

Another 25%, about 2.1 million residents, say they’re seriously considering it.

Where Would New Yorkers Move To?

The Carolinas, Florida, and Tennessee top the list of escape destinations, mostly for their lower taxes and cheaper living.

Men were more likely than women to say they’d leave (12% to 7%) ,with voters aged 50 to 64 leading the potential stampede.

Staten Island showed the highest exit rate, with 21% saying they’d definitely leave and more than half considering it.

Trump & Musk Endorse Andrew Cuomo

President Trump says New Yorkers "must vote for" Andrew Cuomo in the New York City mayor race. Trump said in a post on Truth Social if Zohran Mamdani wins, it would be "highly unlikely" that Trump would give federal funds beyond the minimum required.

Trump went on to call Mamdani a "communist" who gives New York a zero chance of success.

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

Several polls show Mamdani holding a strong lead over both Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa ahead of Tuesday's election.

